Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Kashmir Files: Unreported' to release as OTT series

The docu-series will drop on ZEE5 although its release date is still under wraps.

Published: 20th July 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared a teaser of his upcoming documentary series The Kashmir Files Unreported. The documentary will feature interviews of Kashmiri Pandits which were taken during the time Vivek’s team researched for The Kashmir Files.

The docu-series will drop on ZEE5 although its release date is still under wraps. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Vivek wrote, “A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of the Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry.”

The minute-long teaser opens up with scenes from The Kashmir Files and by the end, we see testimonies of Kashmiri Pandits who suffered at the time of the 1990 exodus from the Valley. “India has a duty to give us back, at least justice to this,” says one.

Apart from this, Vivek is also gearing up for The Vaccine War. The film which stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda, will release in theatres on October 24, on the occasion of Dussehra.

