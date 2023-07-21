Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome second baby boy

The couple welcomed their first child, son Arik Rampal, in 2019.

Published: 21st July 2023 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congratulations to the new parents.

By Online Desk

Actor Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades have become parents to a baby boy, their second child together.

Arjun, 50, took to Instagram to share the news. "'My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support.#helloworld #20.07.2023," the "London Files" actor wrote alongside a picture of a swaddle that read "Hello World".

Gabriella Demetriades shared a photo of Arjun holding the newborn on her Instagram story.

Arjun and the 36-year-old fashion entrepreneur have been in a relationship since 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Arik Rampal, in 2019. He turned 4 this week.

Arjun Rampal with his children and partner. (Photo | Arjun Rampal Instagram)

The model-turned-actor has two daughters -- Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal --with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

(With PTI inputs)

