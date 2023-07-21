Makeup artiste Nishi Singh on working with Gauri Khan and others

By Online Desk

Celebrity Hair and Makeup artiste Nishi Singh has worked with some of the biggest celebs such as Nita Ambani, Gauri Khan, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar and actress such as Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoors.

Her impressive portfolio includes blockbuster films such as "Dhadak," "Jug Jugg Jeeyo," "Bhool Bhulaiya 2," "Prithviraj," "Ajeeb Daastaans," and "Ghost Stories."

Recently she did Gauri Khan's make up and sharing her experience, she says, "Definitely, it's a great feeling when you're doing a superstars wife's makeup. You're both nervous and excited at the same time. But I would say working with her was a milestone for me. Also, she herself maintains her so well and looks so stunning."

She reveals about the preparation and steps she flows while doing Gauri Khan's makeup, "If I talk about Gauri ma'am, her skin is flawless and I hardly have to do anything on her. But yes prep and prime is so important. I've to prep their skin so well, that I end up putting minimal makeup and create a flawless look."

Further she is sharing her work experience with Yami Gautam, "Yami is very creative. It was a lovely experience as she gives you creative freedom. At the same time, you also have to follow the instructions given by the direction team as per the character's look."

Talking about precautionary measurements she takes and importance of skin care while doing makeup

She shared, "Everyone is different – I like to start consulting or seeing my clients 4-6 weeks in advance. This way, if there are any more aggressive treatments they need, like a chemical peel, they can do it in advance so there is time to recover. I focus on soothing, hydrating, evening complexion, sculpting the face and reducing any inflammation or redness."

Lastly, speaking on her upcoming projects she informs, "My New film OMG 2 in which I did makeup for Yami Gautam which is set to release next month. Also, in the upcoming there is Dharma Production's film called Yodha and I will be doing Fatima Sana Sheikh's make in Metro 2 directed by Anurag Basu. Also, working in a south movie directed by renowned director Shanmugam Shankar."

Celebrity Hair and Makeup artiste Nishi Singh has worked with some of the biggest celebs such as Nita Ambani, Gauri Khan, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar and actress such as Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoors. Her impressive portfolio includes blockbuster films such as "Dhadak," "Jug Jugg Jeeyo," "Bhool Bhulaiya 2," "Prithviraj," "Ajeeb Daastaans," and "Ghost Stories." Recently she did Gauri Khan's make up and sharing her experience, she says, "Definitely, it's a great feeling when you're doing a superstars wife's makeup. You're both nervous and excited at the same time. But I would say working with her was a milestone for me. Also, she herself maintains her so well and looks so stunning."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She reveals about the preparation and steps she flows while doing Gauri Khan's makeup, "If I talk about Gauri ma'am, her skin is flawless and I hardly have to do anything on her. But yes prep and prime is so important. I've to prep their skin so well, that I end up putting minimal makeup and create a flawless look." Further she is sharing her work experience with Yami Gautam, "Yami is very creative. It was a lovely experience as she gives you creative freedom. At the same time, you also have to follow the instructions given by the direction team as per the character's look." Talking about precautionary measurements she takes and importance of skin care while doing makeup She shared, "Everyone is different – I like to start consulting or seeing my clients 4-6 weeks in advance. This way, if there are any more aggressive treatments they need, like a chemical peel, they can do it in advance so there is time to recover. I focus on soothing, hydrating, evening complexion, sculpting the face and reducing any inflammation or redness." Lastly, speaking on her upcoming projects she informs, "My New film OMG 2 in which I did makeup for Yami Gautam which is set to release next month. Also, in the upcoming there is Dharma Production's film called Yodha and I will be doing Fatima Sana Sheikh's make in Metro 2 directed by Anurag Basu. Also, working in a south movie directed by renowned director Shanmugam Shankar."