By Express News Service

The trailer of The Kashmir Files Unreported, a documentary series by director Vivek Agnihotri was unveiled on Friday. The docu-series aims to show the research done by the director and the testimonies of Kashmiri pandits and historians he spoke to while making The Kashmir Files (2022).

The trailer shows newsreel footage of the militant uprising in Kashmir during the 1990s. Kashmiri Pandits are seen giving their testimonies and talking about how they were tortured during the exodus.

We also see glimpses from the controversial interview of separatist Bitta Karate, where he speaks about being willing to even kill his mother if he had orders from above. Vivek and his wife Pallavi Joshi are also seen in the trailer.

While the release date of the seven-part series is still under wraps, it will be released on ZEE5.

Apart from this, Vivek is also gearing up for The Vaccine War. The film which stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda, will release in theatres on October 24, on the occasion of Dussehra.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

