Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Punjab ’95' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Others part of the cast include Arjun Rampal, and Suvinder Vicky. The film is helmed by Honey Trehan.

Published: 26th July 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Punjab ’95, the upcoming biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It is to be noted that it will be the only Indian film to get a premiere at the festival. Others part of the cast include Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky. The film is helmed by Honey Trehan.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1990s in Punjab where Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank employee and human rights activist, is living with his wife and librarian, along with their two children. Inclined to stay detached from the hostility that surrounds them, he wanted nothing more than a regular, middle-class existence, when his hopes of living such a life are thrown into turmoil when he learns of the disappearance of his late friend’s mother, Bibi Gurpej.

And so begins his journey to find his old aunt, and he soon realises that the deeper he digs in his search, the murkier and more dangerous the situation becomes, for him as well as his family. Punjab '95 is produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with Macguffin Pictures.

