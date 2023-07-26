Home Entertainment Hindi

First look of Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja from 'Dream Girl 2' unveiled

First look poster of Ayushmann’s 'Dream Girl 2'

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that Ayushmann Khurrana has begun dubbing for his upcoming film, Dream Girl 2. On Tuesday, the actor shared the first look of himself as Pooja from the film. 

Sharing a photo of himself as Pooja as well as Karamveer from the film, Ayushmann captioned the post in Hindi, "This is just the first glimpse. Objects in the mirror are more beautiful than they appear."

Helmed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl 2 has Ananya Panday as the female lead. The 2019 Raaj Shandilya directorial Dream Girl had Nushrat Bharucha as the leading lady alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. 

In the original Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays the role of Karamveer Singh who changes his voice to a woman's, called Pooja, to lure men. 

Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh will be reprising their roles in the sequel from Dream Girl. Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi, are the new cast members who will also feature in Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theatres on August 25.

