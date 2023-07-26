Home Entertainment Hindi

Vintage Sanjay Dutt inspires Gulshan’s 'Guns & Gulaabs' look 

We had earlier reported that filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web series Guns & Gulaabs will premiere on Netflix on August 18.

GUNS AND GULAABS

Teaser poster of the upcoming Netflix web series 'Guns & Gulaabs'

By Express News Service

With Gulshan sporting slightly long hair, his getup bears a very uncanny resemblance to Hindi actor Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 90s.

An insider from the production says, “The series is set in the 90s and the Sanjay Dutt craze was at its peak during that time and many people started adapting that. The team thought about what better way to capture the 90s than that look. It was actually Gulshan who suggested this idea and was quite keen to carry that look too. He made it seem very natural.”

Expected to be a comedy crime thriller, the series also stars Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu.

