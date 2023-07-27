Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap's ‘Kennedy’ to close 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The movie was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival and now it is another major achievement for the film.

A still from Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller Kennedy. (Photo | IMDB)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Kennedy’ has been selected as the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM).

Kashyap shared his excitement about his film being selected for closing night at the IFFM and said, “I am delighted that ‘Kennedy’ is the closing film at IFFM. It’s the first Indian film festival we are playing in the world, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and am sure that they’ll like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now.”

Helmed by Kashyap 'Kennedy' stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

The closing night ceremony of the festival will be graced by a number of celebrities. Kashyap along with Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat will also attend the event and talk about their film.

The festival, celebrating the best of Indian cinema, will conclude with the screening of ‘Kennedy’ on August 20 in Melbourne.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will run from August 11 to August 29, showcasing an array of outstanding Indian films across various genres and also films from the Indian subcontinent.

