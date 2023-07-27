Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the inspiration behind his role in 'Dream Girl 2'

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 is all set to hit theatres on August 25. Recently, the actor, known for choosing unconventional roles, revealed the inspiration behind choosing to essay the role of a crossdresser in his upcoming film.

According to a report by IANS, Ayushmann said, “True disruptors of cinema are my cinematic inspirations and what Kamal Haasan sir did in Chachi 420, Aamir Khan sir did in Baazi and Govinda sir did in Aunty No. 1 are truly defining moments for an actor. I was mesmerised and blown away, looking at how brilliant they are to pull off playing a woman on screen. It was mind-boggling, to say the least.”

In the original Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays the role of Karamveer Singh who changes his voice to a woman's, called Pooja, to lure men.

Helmed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl 2 has Ananya Panday as the female lead. The 2019 Raaj Shandilya directorial Dream Girl had Nushrat Bharucha as the leading lady alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh will be reprising their roles in the sequel from Dream Girl. Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi, are the new cast members who will also feature in Dream Girl 2.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

