Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence sequel goes on floors

Silence revolved around the mysterious disappearance of a high-profile woman, whose corpse is found by a group of trekkers on the next day.

Poster from the movie silence.

By Express News Service

The OTT streaming platform Zee5 took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the sequel to Manoj Bajpayee’s 2021 film, Silence, has gone on floors. The actor is all set to reprise his role as ACP Avinash, in Silence 2, which is also expected to be an edge-of-the-seat whodunit. 

Silence revolved around the mysterious disappearance of a high-profile woman, whose corpse is found by a group of trekkers on the next day. ACP Avinash is tasked with investigating the murder and peeling back layers of deceit, revenge and other mysteries. 

Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh are also a part of the cast of Silence 2, along with Manoj Bajpayee. Helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the sequel is also set to keep the audience guessing as it unravels one twist after another. 

Silence 2 will premiere on Zee5 soon.

