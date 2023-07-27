Home Entertainment Hindi

Political game leads to hatred, there is equal love on both sides: Sunny Deol on Indo-Pak relations

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film "Gadar 2" on Wednesday night, the actor said the people of the two nations don't want to fight each other.

Published: 27th July 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-politician has blamed the "political game" for hatred between India and Pakistan, saying the people of the two countries have "equal love" for each other.

"It is all not about what to give and what to take, it is about humanity. There shouldn't be any fights. There is equal love on both sides. Yeh siyasi khel hota hai jo sab nafratein paida karta hai. (It is the political game that gives birth to hatred), and you will see the same in this film as well.

"Janta nahi koi chahti ki ek dusre ke sath hum jhagda kare. (People don't want us to fight with each other). After all, we are from the same land," Deol, who is the BJP MP from Gurdaspur, told reporters.

In "Gadar 2", Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh from his 2001 blockbuster hit "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha".

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, has directed the follow-up which is produced by Zee Studios.

Deol said he is grateful to the audience for showering love on "Gadar" when it was released 22 years ago.

He also added that he was initially sceptical about doing a follow-up on the original movie.

"When 'Gadar' was released, we didn't know how it would do (at the box office). We made it with all heart and honesty. The people made it big. We hope the same happens with 'Gadar 2'," he said.

"I was afraid to touch a complete film like 'Gadar' again, but when Sharma ji narrated the script, so then (changed my mind)," he added.

The 65-year-old actor believes it's the simplicity of "Gadar" and its characters that struck a chord with people.

"There are some moments, some characters that touch people. It is not me, but the character that works. I believe Tara Singh is a character that worked well. It is his simplicity and love for family that touched people."

Also starring Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, "Gadar 2" will hit cinemas on August 11.

