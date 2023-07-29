Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia-Ranveer's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' collects Rs 11 crore on day one

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" marks Karan Johar's return to direction after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Published: 29th July 2023 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2023 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt during the promotional event of their upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in Vadodara. (PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar's family entertainer "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has collected Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced Saturday.

Johar's banner Dharma Production shared the film's day one box office earnings on its social media handles.

"Love at first watch, day one! Your prem for their kahaani is ringing through the box office. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - is in cinemas now!" the studio wrote on Instagram.

The film's trailer, which was unveiled earlier this month, teased the story of a couple, who comes from contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

The movie also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" marks Johar's return to direction after 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani opening day collection
Comments

