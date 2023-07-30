Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' earns Rs 27 crore in two days 

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the family entertainer hit the screens on Friday.

Published: 30th July 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Karan Johar's family entertainer starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

A still from Karan Johar's family entertainer starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. (Photo | Dharma Productions Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", directed by Karan Johar in his 25th year as a filmmaker, has minted Rs 27.15 crore at the domestic box office in two days, the makers said Sunday.

Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the film's updated box office figures on social media.

"The celebrations of love get bigger & louder at the box office - your prem for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is unstoppable!" the production house captioned the post on Twitter.

According to Dharma Productions, "Rocky Aur Rani" collected Rs 16.05 crore on the second day after its release, bringing up its total earnings from Rs 11.10 crore to Rs 27.15 crore.

The film follows the love story of Rocky and Rani, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

