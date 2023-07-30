Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Kashmir Files Unreported' to arrive on ZEE5 on August 11 

The series consists of the research, archival footage and interviews Agnihotri did for his 2022 movie "The Kashmir Files", the director had previously said.

Published: 30th July 2023 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

YouTube screengrab from the trailer of 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Non-fiction series "The Kashmir Files Unreported", directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 11.

ZEE5 announced the premiere date of the show on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

"Still can't get over the horrors of #TheKashmirFiles? What if that was just the beginning of the whole story! Get ready, because @vivekagnihotri is back with #TheKashmirFilesUnreported, premiering 11th August only on #ZEE5," the streamer said in the tweet.

"The Kashmir Files Unreported" consists of the research, archival footage and interviews Agnihotri did for his 2022 movie "The Kashmir Files", the director had previously said.

According to the makers, the seven-part series delves into the "historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes and circumstances that led to the massacre and mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s".

"The Kashmir Files Unreported" features conversations with historians, experts, real-life victims and their families, they had said.

The upcoming show is produced by Agnihotri and his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi's banner IamBuddha Entertainment and Media LLP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kashmir Files Unreported Vivek Agnihotri ZEE5
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp