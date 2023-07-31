Celina Jaitly takes legal action against Pakistan journalist for defaming her; thanks NCW, GOI & MEA

Deepa Sinha By

A couple of months after responding to the "untrue horrific claims" by a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan accusing her of "sleeping with Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen", the actress Celina Jaitly has revealed that she has taken legal action.

She said that the Ministry for External Affairs has raised the issue with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought “an immediate investigation and action.” Celina took to Twitter to share the news and also posted a picture of the letter that the MEA sent to the National Commission for Women (NCW).

A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition… pic.twitter.com/xAtxdE8Jzb July 30, 2023

"@NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs @MEAIndia for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident," she tweeted.

Celina further wrote that, "The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan."

Sharing that she would have fought until the "last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson", she said, "For me it was not just a fight for the open assault on my character but also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my Godfather and my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect and career he gave me."

The actress expressed her gratitude to the National Commission of Women, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of India.

"I am so grateful to the National Commission of Women, to the amazing Ms@khushsundar for her understanding and support and wonderful work with women’s issues, Ms Rekha Sharma Chairperson @NCWIndia and above all the Ministry of External Affairs and our GOVERNMENT OF INDIA because they upheld the pride of every Indian woman by initiating this action. I feel proud to be an Indian woman today. Four generations of my family including my father gave their blood to our nation and today when they are no longer in this world I feel glad to be treated as a daughter of my nation where in the Government is my protector and guardian," she tweeted.

Celina, finally, ended her long note by thanking "all my friends, Indian army colleagues of my late father, amazing twitterati, the Indian media, press who showed unwavering support in my ordeal. Proud to be an Indian woman. Jai Hind!!"

The case

Earlier this year, Pakistani film critic and journalist Umair Sandhu wrote in a tweet, “Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroz Khan ) and son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.” Celina also gave a justly reply to him and received support from many.

Celina Jaitly's professional life

Jaitly started her career with a marketing job in a mobile phone company in Kolkata before she decided to participate in a local beauty contest. She won the title at Femina Miss India 2001. She also won the Miss Margo Beautiful Skin, Indiatimes Surfer's Choice, and MTV's Most Wanted award. In 2003, she made her film debut in Feroz Khan's Janasheen and worked in many movies like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, etc. She was last seen in the 2020 short film Season's Greetings on Zee5. She has been working with the Trans and the LGBTQIA+ community as an activist since the last two decades.

Celina Jaitly's personal life

Celina Jaitly is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. They became parents to twin boys born in March 2012. Jaitly gave birth to a second set of twin boys in 2017, in which one boy died due to a heart defect. She is currently based between Austria, Singapore, and Dubai and travels for her film and endorsement work internationally.

