Shah Rukh Khan releases 'Jawan's first track 'Zinda Banda' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday released the first song from his much-anticipated movie 'Jawan', titled 'Zinda Banda', and thanked legendary Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi for allowing them to use one of his couplets in the Hindi version.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The Hindi song is penned by Irshad Kamil, while the Tamil ('Vandha Edam') and Telugu ('Dhumme Dhulipelaa') versions are written by Vivek and Chandrabose, respectively.

Shah Rukh shared the track in all three languages on Twitter.

"Presenting "#ZindaBanda!" he wrote alongside the link of the Hindi version.

"Usloon par jahan aanch aaye, takrana zaroori hai. Jo zinda ho toh phir zinda nazar aana zaroori hai! (When principles are at stake, one must fight. This battle is what makes you alive!) "

" I thank Wasim Barelvi Sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh," Shah Rukh said in a statement.

வாங்க, ஆட்டம் போட நேரம் வந்தாச்சு! #VandhaEdam பாடல் இப்போது வெளியாகி உள்ளது!



Vaanga Aaatam Poda Neram Vandhachu! #VandhaEdam Paadal Ipodhu Veliaagi Ulladhu!⁰⁰#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. https://t.co/0L2x13Yy00 pic.twitter.com/KILV6xpBh3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2023

The celebratory track from the Atlee-directed movie features the superstar dancing along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Lehar Khan. The song is choreographed by Shobi.

Anirudh, who is known for chartbuster tracks such as 'Vaathi Coming' and 'Arabic Kuthu' among others, said 'Zinda Banda' holds a special place in his heart and his aim was to do justice to Shah Rukh's stardom.

"It's also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation and I was determined to do justice to his stardom. Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring."

" It's been a challenging and creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages.

I hope that people enjoy the music of 'Jawan' as much as I enjoyed creating it," the composer said in a statement.

According to the makers, the filming of 'Zinda Banda' spanned five days where Shah Rukh performed the foot-tapping track with over 1000 female dancers.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

WATCH | 'Jawan's action-packed prevue is out: Shah Rukh Khan is badass, bold and bald

