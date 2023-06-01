Home Entertainment Hindi

Ali Fazal calls his recent directors ‘cinematic heroes’

The actor mentioned that the three directors are “cinematic heroes” and that the visuals created by these directors have enhanced the storytelling on celluloid.

Published: 01st June 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal

By Express News Service

Actor Ali Fazal is having a busy run on the work front. While the actor’s recent international release Kandahar, helmed by Ric Roman, has been gaining wide recognition, he has Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino lined up. The actor mentioned that the three directors are “cinematic heroes” and that the visuals created by these directors have enhanced the storytelling on celluloid.

Talking about the same, Ali said, “One wishes to work with good people, to begin with, compassionate leaders with a world view. I must have absolutely done something right to have gotten this opportunity. Vishal ji, Anurag Basu and Ric are cinematic heroes”.

He further mentioned, “They have created visuals on screen that have enhanced the quality of storytelling. They have been the visionaries of our film industry”.

Meanwhile, Kandahar is yet to hit the screens in India. The other two films in the pipeline will release in the upcoming months. Khufiya is a spy thriller that also stars Tabu, Ali, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ali Fazal directors Kandahar Ric Roman Vishal Bharadwaj Khufiya Anurag Basu Metro In Dino
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp