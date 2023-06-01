Ali Fazal calls his recent directors ‘cinematic heroes’

By Express News Service

Actor Ali Fazal is having a busy run on the work front. While the actor’s recent international release Kandahar, helmed by Ric Roman, has been gaining wide recognition, he has Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino lined up. The actor mentioned that the three directors are “cinematic heroes” and that the visuals created by these directors have enhanced the storytelling on celluloid.

Talking about the same, Ali said, “One wishes to work with good people, to begin with, compassionate leaders with a world view. I must have absolutely done something right to have gotten this opportunity. Vishal ji, Anurag Basu and Ric are cinematic heroes”.

He further mentioned, “They have created visuals on screen that have enhanced the quality of storytelling. They have been the visionaries of our film industry”.

Meanwhile, Kandahar is yet to hit the screens in India. The other two films in the pipeline will release in the upcoming months. Khufiya is a spy thriller that also stars Tabu, Ali, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell.

Actor Ali Fazal is having a busy run on the work front. While the actor’s recent international release Kandahar, helmed by Ric Roman, has been gaining wide recognition, he has Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino lined up. The actor mentioned that the three directors are “cinematic heroes” and that the visuals created by these directors have enhanced the storytelling on celluloid. Talking about the same, Ali said, “One wishes to work with good people, to begin with, compassionate leaders with a world view. I must have absolutely done something right to have gotten this opportunity. Vishal ji, Anurag Basu and Ric are cinematic heroes”. He further mentioned, “They have created visuals on screen that have enhanced the quality of storytelling. They have been the visionaries of our film industry”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Kandahar is yet to hit the screens in India. The other two films in the pipeline will release in the upcoming months. Khufiya is a spy thriller that also stars Tabu, Ali, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell.