‘Parents need to be careful around children,’ says Nimrat Kaur

By Express News Service

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who essays the role of a student counsellor in the upcoming streaming series School of Lies, feels that parents need to be extremely careful with how they conduct themselves around their kids as kids today are fast learners and the behaviour of parents influence kids in their formative years.

School of Lies will follow the journey of teenagers in a boarding school and the main plot line of the story is about the intense mystery of a missing child.

“Young kids nowadays have a mind of their own, they want to make their own choices and are so ahead of everything all the time. Parents have to be very careful with how they conduct themselves around their kids. I think growing up, things were much simpler for us, especially the fact that the internet hadn’t happened to the world - we didn’t have smartphones or access to anything other than our own minds. So, growing up, there was a bigger distance between us and our parents.”

Meanwhile, School of Lies also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni, and Jitendra Joshi. Inspired by true events and produced by BBC Studios, it is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, School of Lies will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 2.

