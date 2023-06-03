ZEE5 renews Huma Qureshi’s 'Mithya' for S2

By Express News Service

On Friday, ZEE5 took to Twitter to announce the renewal of Huma Qureshi’s Mithya. The psychological thriller drama web series is helmed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visual Production.

Set in Darjeeling, the six-episode series navigates through the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Huma Qureshi and her student Rhea, played by Avantika Dassani. What sparks off as a classroom conflict, soon spirals out of control, triggering an adverse psychological combat between the two women leading to fatal consequences and shocking revelations.

The series, which first premiered in 2022, also stars Avantika Dassani in the lead role, who made her debut with the series. Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni were also seen in pivotal roles. The plot details of the second season of Mithya are kept undisclosed by the makers.

