Vicky & Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' bags over Rs 12 crore in two days
"Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is a romantic-comedy which follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky and Sara, who are headed for a divorce.
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer family dramedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' earned Rs 12.69 crore at the box office in two days since its release. The film had a decent opening of Rs 5.49 crore on Friday, and it raked in Rs 7.20 crore on Saturday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
The film probably gained due to a buy-one-get-one ticket offer which is valid for it till Sunday.
Sharing the latest box office figures, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke brings relief for exhibitors, #HouseFull boards are back again… Witnesses healthy growth on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 22 cr+ weekend, an EXCELLENT number for this *mid-range* film… Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr. Total: ₹ 12.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”
He added, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke also debunks the talk that *mid-range* movies should skip the theatrical window, instead opt for direct-to-digital route… Earlier, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, #TheKeralaStory and now, #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke have witnessed energetic footfalls at *cinemas*, making the exhibition sector heave a sigh of relief. #MCVN #TKS #ZHZB.”
Directed by Laxman Utekar (Lukka Chuppi, Mimi), 'ZHZB' marks Vicky’s highest opening in a lead role since Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film, however, received middling reviews from critics.
