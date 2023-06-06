Home Entertainment Hindi

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad expecting first child 

The actor, who tied the knot with the political leader in February, also shared pictures of her with Ahmad cradling her baby bump.

Published: 06th June 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Swara Bhasker with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad. (Swara Bhasker Instagram)

Actor Swara Bhasker with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad. (Swara Bhasker Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she is expecting her first child with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad.

The "Veere Di Wedding" star shared the news on Twitter and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted.

The actor, who tied the knot with the political leader in February, also shared pictures of her with Ahmad cradling her baby bump.

According to the actor, the baby is due in October.

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film "Jahaan Chaar Yaar" (2022).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmad first child Pregnancy announcement
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp