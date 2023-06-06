Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Sulochana passes away at 94

By Express News Service

Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Sulochana Latkar passed away due to age-related issues on Sunday. She was 94. Her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar confirmed the news of her demise and said, “She had age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died on Sunday evening at 6 pm.”

Her ‘antim darshan’ was held at her Prabhadevi residence in Mumbai. Her cremation was held Monday at 5.30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar, who passed away yesterday at the age of 94



(Pics source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/41OYQ4Gm8V June 5, 2023

The actor made her debut with the Marathi film Sasurvas in 1946. The other Marathi films she worked in were Vahinichya Bangdya (1953) and Sangtye Aika (1959) among others.

When she moved to Hindi cinema, she played several mother roles in movies like Shammi Kapoor’s Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Dilip Kumar’s Aadmi (1968) and Dev Anand’s Jhonny Mera Naam (1970) among others.

Sulochana Tayi. Immense respect for her in the way she held herself with such great dignity. We were so proud of her as our neighbour in Prabhadevi. A true legend! RIP Sulochana Tayi! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 5, 2023

She said in an interview that she loved playing mother to three actors – Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna. She often played a mother or a close relative in Hindi films with Sunil Dutt as the leading man such as in Mehrbaan (1967) and Bhai Bahen (1969), among others.

#RIP Sulochana Latkar passed on aged 94 today.



Born near Belgaum, well-known as the screen mother. She featured in 300+ Hindi/Marathi films. pic.twitter.com/HdKnp2KcI4 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) June 4, 2023

Other credits of the actor include Kora Kagaz (1974), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) – in which she played Vinod Khanna’s mother, Himmatwala (1983), and Andar Baahar (1984) – in which she played Jackie Shroff’s mother.

The actor was a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri (1999). She was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. In 2009, she was awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award by the Government of Maharashtra.

Sulochana Latkar (1928-2023) is seen here in one of her earliest film appearances in the Marathi film Sasurvas (1946). Her prolific filmography spanned more than six decades and included widely popular films in both Marathi and Hindi. #LaxmiAaliGhara #AbDilliDurNahi pic.twitter.com/T0tI04HCa0 — NFDC-National Film Archive of India (@NFAIOfficial) June 5, 2023

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

