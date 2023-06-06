Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Sulochana passes away at 94

Sulochana played several mother roles in movies like Shammi Kapoor’s Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Dilip Kumar’s Aadmi (1968) and Dev Anand’s Jhonny Mera Naam (1970) among others.

Published: 06th June 2023 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sulochana Latkar.

Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Sulochana Latkar.

By Express News Service

Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actor Sulochana Latkar passed away due to age-related issues on Sunday. She was 94. Her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar confirmed the news of her demise and said, “She had age-related health issues and breathing difficulties. She died on Sunday evening at 6 pm.”

Her ‘antim darshan’ was held at her Prabhadevi residence in Mumbai. Her cremation was held Monday at 5.30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

The actor made her debut with the Marathi film Sasurvas in 1946. The other Marathi films she worked in were Vahinichya Bangdya (1953) and Sangtye Aika (1959) among others.

When she moved to Hindi cinema, she played several mother roles in movies like Shammi Kapoor’s Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Dilip Kumar’s Aadmi (1968) and Dev Anand’s Jhonny Mera Naam (1970) among others.

She said in an interview that she loved playing mother to three actors – Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna. She often played a mother or a close relative in Hindi films with Sunil Dutt as the leading man such as in Mehrbaan (1967) and Bhai Bahen (1969), among others.

Other credits of the actor include Kora Kagaz (1974), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) – in which she played Vinod Khanna’s mother, Himmatwala (1983), and Andar Baahar (1984) – in which she played Jackie Shroff’s mother.

The actor was a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri (1999). She was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. In 2009, she was awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award by the Government of Maharashtra. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sulochana Latkar Sulochana death
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp