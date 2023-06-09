Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajshri Deshpande’s Piracy to be screened at Bucheon International Film Festival

The film is a social thriller and follows Rupali (Rajshri), a distressed Mumbai surveillance centre operator, who ignores protocol and begins to investigate incidents happening on her watch.

Published: 09th June 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rajshri Deshpande

Actress Rajshri Deshpande (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Rajshri Deshpande-starrer Privacy has been selected for South Korea’s Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan).

The film is a social thriller and follows Rupali (Rajshri), a distressed Mumbai surveillance centre operator, who ignores protocol and begins to investigate incidents happening on her watch. The film will be helmed by debutant director Sudeep Kanwal. It is produced by Shlok Sharma and Navin Shetty, the duo behind festival favourites such as Cargo and Two Sisters and a Husband.

Privacy examines the use of video surveillance in urban centres while highlighting socio-economic differences in Mumbai. Sudeep added, “The film depicts the compelling truth of access to information. Whether it be CCTV surveillance or gathering someone’s personal data. An individual’s privacy has truly become a luxury in today’s world.”

Since Netflix’s Trial by Fire, this is Rajshri Deshpande’s first major role. Sharing her delight, she said, “As an actor and a social worker, it is very important to me that the script is written sensitively. Privacy talks about mental health issues. It shines the spotlight on how society perceives an individual going through a struggle. It is a beautifully written story and depicts the importance of privacy and how every societal element is exploiting the term.”

Along with Rajshri, the film stars Nishank Verma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Saurabh Goyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana and Sagar Salunke in pivotal roles. BiFan will commence between June 29 and July 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
privacyRajshri DeshpandeBucheon International Film Festival
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp