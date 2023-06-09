Rajshri Deshpande’s Piracy to be screened at Bucheon International Film Festival

By Express News Service

Rajshri Deshpande-starrer Privacy has been selected for South Korea’s Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan).

The film is a social thriller and follows Rupali (Rajshri), a distressed Mumbai surveillance centre operator, who ignores protocol and begins to investigate incidents happening on her watch. The film will be helmed by debutant director Sudeep Kanwal. It is produced by Shlok Sharma and Navin Shetty, the duo behind festival favourites such as Cargo and Two Sisters and a Husband.

Privacy examines the use of video surveillance in urban centres while highlighting socio-economic differences in Mumbai. Sudeep added, “The film depicts the compelling truth of access to information. Whether it be CCTV surveillance or gathering someone’s personal data. An individual’s privacy has truly become a luxury in today’s world.”

Since Netflix’s Trial by Fire, this is Rajshri Deshpande’s first major role. Sharing her delight, she said, “As an actor and a social worker, it is very important to me that the script is written sensitively. Privacy talks about mental health issues. It shines the spotlight on how society perceives an individual going through a struggle. It is a beautifully written story and depicts the importance of privacy and how every societal element is exploiting the term.”

Along with Rajshri, the film stars Nishank Verma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Saurabh Goyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana and Sagar Salunke in pivotal roles. BiFan will commence between June 29 and July 9.

