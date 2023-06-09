Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be released in Russia and CIS countries on July 13 

The film has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. 

Published: 09th June 2023 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

'Pathaan'

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan'. (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie 'Pathaan' will be released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The movie, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

It has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

"@yrf's historic blockbuster #Pathaan creates another record - gets the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia & CIS! It will be released on July 13 in this region across 3000+ screens," the press note read.

CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

'Pathaan', a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, is an important step in YRF's spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point.

The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Russia CIS countries
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp