By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has earned Rs 53. 55 crore in the 10 days at the domestic box office, the makers announced Monday.

Maddock Films, the banner behind the romantic comedy, shared the movie's updated net box office collection on Twitter.

Aapke प्यार ke aage, humara शुक्रिया chhota hai!

MUMBAI: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has earned Rs 53. 55 crore in the 10 days at the domestic box office, the makers announced Monday. Maddock Films, the banner behind the romantic comedy, shared the movie's updated net box office collection on Twitter. Aapke प्यार ke aage, humara शुक्रिया chhota hai! googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });