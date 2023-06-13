Vijay Varma is my happy place, I care about him deeply: Actor Tamannaah

By Online Desk

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia called Vijay Varma 'her happy place' in a recent interview, confirming rumours that she is indeed dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star.

While speaking to film journalist Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Tamannaah said, "He (Vijay Verma) is someone with who I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. we think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself."

She added, "He (Vijay) is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place."

When asked in the interview if the two actors discussed their notes on acting with each other, Tamannaah shared that Vijay lets her be, and does she. “When there are two fully-evolved people, I don’t think you need to direct them. We both live our lives, we don’t need to tell each other what to do. I feel that respect is so unspoken," she told FC.

The actor underlined that their friendship formed the base of their romantic relationship. “It is friendship which is such a crucial part of any equation, It is essentially more like someone you can laugh with and laugh at the loudest volume where you sound like different animals, that is pretty much how it is," Tamannaah shared.

She also said she was happy Vijay was getting his due in the industry and added that she also admires his sense of style. "He is someone I really look up to as an actor and his journey as an actor for me is literally like should be really spoken about and celebrated. His journey is incredible. He is finally receiving the accolades he deserves," Tamannaah exclaimed.

The second edition of acclaimed film anthology Lust Stories, starring Amruta Shubhash, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma will release on Netflix on June 29.

Vijay Varma was last seen in Darlings opposite Alia Bhatt in which his performance received tremendous praise. Tamannaah last appeared on the big screen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer. She was also seen in Plan A Plan B opposite Ritesih Deshmukh and in the Telugu film Gurthunda Seethakalam.

