Home Entertainment Hindi

'Fukrey 3' set for release on December 1

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of “Fukrey 3” on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Published: 14th June 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of the third part in the hit comedy franchise 'Fukrey.'

First look poster of the third part in the hit comedy franchise 'Fukrey.' (Photo | Excel Entertainment Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The third part of the popular comedy franchise “Fukrey” will be released in theatres on December 1.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment shared the release date of “Fukrey 3” on Twitter on Tuesday night.

"The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec 2023 at cinemas near you with more laughter, jugaad and fukrapanti. #Fukrey3," read the tweet.

Threequel was previously set for release on September 7.

The buddy comedy film franchise started with 2013's "Fukrey" and was followed by a 2017 sequel, titled "Fukrey Returns".

It chronicles the story of four friends, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh) and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who come together to make easy money.

The movie series also features Richa Chadha as local gangster Bholi Punjaban and Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit ji."Fukrey 3" is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also helmed the first two parts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fukrey Farhan Akhtar Excel Entertainment
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp