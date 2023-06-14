'Let's live him by being him'; Sushant Singh Rajput's sister on his third death anniversary.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Remembering her brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary, Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday urged fans to imbibe "the goodness of his heart".

Kirti, who is based out of the US, posted a video on her Instagram account to share a note with Rajput's admirers.

"If we want to keep Sushant alive, we have to imbibe his qualities, the goodness of his heart. A little note for all of you. He has not left anywhere, he is alive in us. #SushantISAlive #WeAreSushant," she captioned the clip.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. He was 34. In a previous post, Kirti said she missed her brother every day.

"Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now. You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive (sic)" she wrote.

Kirti also shared a series of pictures of Rajput with her children and screenshots of her conversation with him in which he talked about his favourite books.

Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive #WeAreSushant pic.twitter.com/gNt4h8msXu — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) June 14, 2023

Former girlfriend of Rajput, actress Rhea Chakraborty also on Wednesday shared a throwback video of Rajput on his third death anniversary and wished that the Bollywood star was still around.

Chakraborty, who was accused of abetting the late actor's suicide and misappropriating his wealth from his family, shared the video with Rajput on Instagram.

In the brief clip, which she set to the iconic rock band Pink Floyd's song "Wish You Were Here", Rajput and Chakraborty appear to be on a vacation in the hills, sitting atop a rock in the middle of a stream.

The 30-year-old actor, who was subjected to an intense media trial post-Rajput's passing, captioned her post with a heart and an infinity sign.

Chakraborty, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", spent 28 days in a Mumbai jail in a drugs case related to Rajput's death.

