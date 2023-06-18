WATCH | Bipasha Basu shares cute Father's Day video ft Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi

Home Entertainment Hindi

From holding Devi in his arms for the first time to spending the night singing a lullaby to her, the video captured sweet moments of Karan with his daughter.

Published: 18th June 2023

Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu and Devi Basu Singh Grover.

By ANI

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Father's Day, actor Bipasha Basu posted a cute video of her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha wished him with a special post: "The day we conceived Devi her Father was born. Not a day passed by when @iamksgofficial didn't speak or sang to his daughter in my tummy. And from the day she was born... till now each day ,I witness the sweet magic of this father's love . Devi is the luckiest girl to have the most amazing father ... her Papa. Her eyes light up with just his voice . It's no fun without papa ... eating, playing, bathing, massage time, terrace time , dippy dippy time, naps- Papa always makes everything more fun. We love you Papa. You are our everything. Thank you for being soooooo awesome. Happy first Father's Day to you @iamksgofficial."

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. 

