Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH  'The Archies' trailer | Zoya Akhtar's adaptation is set among the Anglo-Indian community

"The Archies" marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Published: 18th June 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: It is all about rock n' roll, friends, love, and more in the first trailer of the Zoya Akhtar-directed "The Archies", the live-action musical based on the characters of the popular American comics of the same name.

The upcoming Netflix film is billed as a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale, the fictional hill station, to a new generation in India, the streamer said.

The 1.16 minute trailer was released at Netflix's live global event Tudum with an audience of over 10,000 cheering on ground in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on late Saturday night.

"Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to the Archies," wrote Akhtar in her post as she shared the trailer of her movie on her official Instagram account.

After the first look, the lead cast was introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the popular Netflix series "Never Have I Ever".

The cast, including Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley) took to the stage of Tudum to perform the song "Sunoh".

Akhtar said it is nothing short of "awesome" to be in Sao Paulo, showing the first look of "The Archies" at Tudum.

"There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers. Showcasing the Indian adaptation of the beloved IP, Archies Comics, in Brazil at a Netflix's Tudum is testament to how global the reach of Netflix is and how stories can come from anywhere and go everywhere. I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 60s, meet the young Anglo-Indian kids on the block and groove with The Archies gang," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Set in the year 1964, "The Archies" is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale's favourite set of teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton.

Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, "The Archies" explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

It marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also making foray into the film industry with the project.

The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

The streamer has yet to announce the release date of "The Archies".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zoya Akhtar The Archies Netflix
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp