Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

What made you cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru? Why didn’t you play the lead opposite him?

I was clear that I needed an established star to play Sheru, and I had always thought of casting Nawaz sir for the role. I met him for the first time during the narration of the script in Bengaluru, and he agreed to do it immediately. The process of finding the female lead, however, took longer, since I wanted a newcomer to play Tiku. Eventually, Avneet (Kaur) came on board. Once you watch the film, you will realise why we wanted a fresh face for the role. Her character is naïve and not worldly-wise; she is inexperienced and playful. Over and above, I believe the industry needs new actors now, and Avneet totally deserves to be here.

Would you like to star opposite Nawazuddin in the future?

I would love to work with Nawaz sir. I am a great fan of his, especially his gangster films. His dialogue from Sacred Games––kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai––is quite popular in my family.

Is there a message you want to give your audiences with Tiku Weds Sheru?

I believe that in our society, we give success a lot of importance, and failure is something that is not permitted. What we don’t acknowledge is that the former comes only after a spate of defeats. The newer generation, though, is growing impatient. They do not understand the significance of struggling. Those who struggle should not be looked down upon. Tiku and Sheru are two such individuals. They are special people and deserve a lot more than what life has handed them.

You are a two-film-old director (Manikarnika and Emergency) and have now become a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru. How do you look at success in these roles?

I have just started directing and producing movies. I am yet to prove myself. As far as success goes, for me it is the freedom to be able to choose what I want to do. If one is compelled by their circumstances into doing something that doesn’t make them happy, or they have to suppress their desires, that is not success to me. I feel I am successful because I have the liberty to make and produce the films I want.

You have bankrolled the film, but did you ever feel that you could step in also as the director, especially before Sai Kabir was signed for the project?

I could have been the director, but because the story was written by Kabir, I felt he would handle the subject better. I have always believed that writers make good directors. He knew the world he had created well, and I knew he would do justice to the film.

Do you think luck has played any role in your success?

Definitely. Hard work is important, but at the same time, I have witnessed magic. I have experienced it at many points in my career, which is why I cannot deny the role of luck. For instance, when Anurag Basu picked me to play the lead in Gangster from among the millions of girls who had auditioned, that was my luck.

There is a lot of societal pressure on young girls to get married, just as Tiku faces in the film. Did you ever face it while growing up?

My mother pressured me all the time. Whenever I did something wrong she would say, ‘How will you find

a husband if you behave like this?’ But, I think if Tiku can find her Sheru, every girl will find a man who appreciates her for her personality, whether she is soft- or outspoken. If you don’t find the right person, it’s better to be on your own rather than be stuck with the wrong partner. I always tell everyone that right now I am in a happy space. My life is 95 per cent complete; if a man can make it 100 per cent, I will marry him.

What made you cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru? Why didn’t you play the lead opposite him? I was clear that I needed an established star to play Sheru, and I had always thought of casting Nawaz sir for the role. I met him for the first time during the narration of the script in Bengaluru, and he agreed to do it immediately. The process of finding the female lead, however, took longer, since I wanted a newcomer to play Tiku. Eventually, Avneet (Kaur) came on board. Once you watch the film, you will realise why we wanted a fresh face for the role. Her character is naïve and not worldly-wise; she is inexperienced and playful. Over and above, I believe the industry needs new actors now, and Avneet totally deserves to be here. Would you like to star opposite Nawazuddin in the future? I would love to work with Nawaz sir. I am a great fan of his, especially his gangster films. His dialogue from Sacred Games––kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai––is quite popular in my family. Is there a message you want to give your audiences with Tiku Weds Sheru? I believe that in our society, we give success a lot of importance, and failure is something that is not permitted. What we don’t acknowledge is that the former comes only after a spate of defeats. The newer generation, though, is growing impatient. They do not understand the significance of struggling. Those who struggle should not be looked down upon. Tiku and Sheru are two such individuals. They are special people and deserve a lot more than what life has handed them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); You are a two-film-old director (Manikarnika and Emergency) and have now become a producer with Tiku Weds Sheru. How do you look at success in these roles? I have just started directing and producing movies. I am yet to prove myself. As far as success goes, for me it is the freedom to be able to choose what I want to do. If one is compelled by their circumstances into doing something that doesn’t make them happy, or they have to suppress their desires, that is not success to me. I feel I am successful because I have the liberty to make and produce the films I want. You have bankrolled the film, but did you ever feel that you could step in also as the director, especially before Sai Kabir was signed for the project? I could have been the director, but because the story was written by Kabir, I felt he would handle the subject better. I have always believed that writers make good directors. He knew the world he had created well, and I knew he would do justice to the film. Do you think luck has played any role in your success? Definitely. Hard work is important, but at the same time, I have witnessed magic. I have experienced it at many points in my career, which is why I cannot deny the role of luck. For instance, when Anurag Basu picked me to play the lead in Gangster from among the millions of girls who had auditioned, that was my luck. There is a lot of societal pressure on young girls to get married, just as Tiku faces in the film. Did you ever face it while growing up? My mother pressured me all the time. Whenever I did something wrong she would say, ‘How will you find a husband if you behave like this?’ But, I think if Tiku can find her Sheru, every girl will find a man who appreciates her for her personality, whether she is soft- or outspoken. If you don’t find the right person, it’s better to be on your own rather than be stuck with the wrong partner. I always tell everyone that right now I am in a happy space. My life is 95 per cent complete; if a man can make it 100 per cent, I will marry him.