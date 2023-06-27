I like breaking the moulds people put me in: Radhika Madan

Sharmistha Ghosal By

Express News Service

Despite a predictable start to her acting career in a superhit television soap opera, Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Radhika Madan chose a very different path of growth for herself, discreetly choosing each role with an eye of an experienced artiste.

It’s the thrill of getting to live different lives that got her into acting, and Madan’s living her dream by becoming a part of films that have very different tales to tell. After an impressive debut on the big screen with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha in 2018, Madan has been seen in interesting roles in a variety of films, including Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling, Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, and more recently, Shiddat and Kuttey.

This year, her class act in the sports drama, Kacchey Limbu, and web series, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, has been much appreciated by the audience. But the high point is bagging the best actress award at the recently-concluded UK Asian Film Festival for her upcoming film Sanaa. This intense film by Sudhanshu Saria, which had its global premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious Mumbai girl, who is battling an unhealed trauma.

A young millennial with over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, Madan is adored as much for her eclectic and edgy sense of fashion as for her powerhouse performances. She bares it all about Sanaa, her acting process and her other upcoming films, including Soorarai Pottru’s remake co-starring Akshay Kumar, Happy Teacher’s Day and Rumi Ki Sharafat.

You just won the best actress award for Sanaa at UK Asian Festival. Did you expect it?

We didn’t expect it at all; we only wanted to share our film with a wider audience. But the response we got was really overwhelming. We got a lot of hugs; we shared a lot of tears; and we shared each other’s experiences, and it was such a collective emotion in the room felt with the audience. That was more special to me and the award was the cherry on the cake. It was the toughest role for me to crack so far and the closest to my heart. I can’t wait for the world to see it.

We loved how you channelled so much sass in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

It was so exciting to shoot the series and collaborate with Homi Adajania, who is such a joy. He empowers women, and it’s a treat to be on that set and just be surrounded by some amazing actors and veterans like Dimple Kapadia. She is so humble and is a masterclass in acting. It was overwhelming that Kacchey Limbu also released after a while and people appreciated me for playing two varied characters from different age groups.

What lessons did you pick up in your journey as an actor?

To be patient; patience is the key and you cannot rush into things. I came from nowhere and lived in the city alone; it has been such a beautiful journey for me. It completely changed me as a human being. I’ve become more empathetic, more sensitive and my family sees that difference and they are like ‘Wow! What a change in you’. The projects and the people I’m collaborating with are making me grow as a person. The other lesson is – just trust your gut and jump into the pool of uncertainty, which might scare you but that’s how you grow. So, I am actually looking for projects that scare me the most and make me think, ‘How the hell am I going to do this’.

Hailing from a non-filmy background, has the struggle been more than the Nepo-kids?

I think I am more of a ‘what I have in me, and what do I have in my favour’ kind of person. I am very aware of the other side of it, but I just look at what I have. I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities and give my all to them. I would never trade my journey with someone else and I’m extremely proud of my journey and transformation.

What inspires you?

Seeing the world through a different eye really excites me. I like the thought processes and perspectives, which are really different than mine. Anyone around me, right from my house help to my driver, to my friends, family and management staff, is a protagonist in their own story. I like listening to their stories of struggle and keep making mental notes of them. I try to be non-judgmental and receptive to different thought processes.

Do you believe in method acting or are you a spontaneous actor?

That depends from project to project. I love my prep time and I don’t want to deny that the more days you give me the better it is. I like sitting with my director and going deep into the character, but it also shifts from genre to genre. I feel comedy comes out really well if you are not over-rehearsed – spontaneity really works there. So, for films like Feels Like Ishq and Rumi Ki Sharafat, you can’t be over-prepared; you just need to trust your instincts and go with the flow. But projects like Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Sanaa and even Kacchey Limbu needed deep preparations and I gave as many days as I could to get into the skin of each character. During Kacchey Limbu, I prepped for three to four hours every day for three to four months. I needed to learn how to spin (a cricket ball) and it was such a joy revisiting childhood.

Do you ever feel like doing theatre?

Any medium works for me if the script is great and exciting enough to scare and challenge me. I am just happy to live a different life on any medium. I ask myself this question: ‘How am I going to do this?’ If that question pops up and it is exciting, I just say, yes. I also avoid repeating a character and try to offer something new to the audience every single time. I remember, after acting in Pataakha, I was offered many village girl characters and at that point, I said no because I became an actor to live different lives. So, I just waited for Angrezi Medium to come, so that I can break that image. Later, I broke that kid’s image too by doing a film like Shiddat, and even playing a godmother like Didi in Ray. I like breaking moulds that people put me in by trying something new.

Your upcoming projects?

Soorarai Pottru’s remake is a really special project, and working with Akshay Kumar and Sudha has been great. I learnt a lot of things. Happy Teacher’s Day is with Nimrat Kaur, and it has a social message, while Rumi Ki Sharafat is a comedy and sees me in a new avatar.

Your fashion choices?

Like films, in fashion too, I love experimenting a lot. I like to wear different silhouettes and colours. I even tell my stylist to try and find different silhouettes or colours for me. What I wear also depends on how I am feeling on that particular day or what the occasion is. I don’t stick to one colour or designer label. I love the language of every designer and don’t mind trying their designs. So, I’m pretty open when it comes to fashion.

Your diet and fitness regimens?

I’ve been a vegan for a few years now, and the journey of turning into a vegan has really changed my life. My thoughts have become clearer; I feel way lighter and my body shape has changed. I have become way more energetic too. I eat a variety of veggies, fruits, seeds, and legumes and start my day with sattu shakes. I have chole, rajma and daal and I am no longer fearful of carbs. I found the right balance and I only go for clean ingredients. I avoid refined oil and white sugar, instead, go for cold-pressed oils like coconut or mustard. I’ve replaced sugar with date jaggery.

I have opted for different fitness regimens like martial arts, swimming, aerial yoga, cross-fit and weight training for different films. I love shifting gears and switching it up and doing things that challenge my body. One thing that I practice daily is kriya yoga, and it has changed my life. I do it every single day and the rest of the exercises depend upon the kind of character I am playing.

