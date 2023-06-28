Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut, producer Sandeep Singh team up for new movie

Ranaut, known for movies such as "Fashion", "Tanu Weds Manu" series, "Queen" and "Panga", said the new project will be the "biggest film of my career".

Published: 28th June 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut is partnering with producer Sandeep Singh for her next feature film.

Touted to be a big-budget production, the film will hit the floors early next year, a press release stated.

The makers will announce the director and the title of the project soon.

Ranaut, known for movies such as "Fashion", "Tanu Weds Manu" series, "Queen" and "Panga", said the new project will be the "biggest film of my career".

"Sandeep and I have been friends for over 13 years and have wanted to do a film for a long time. Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

Singh, who has backed movies such as "Mary Kom", "Aligarh", "Sarbjit" and "Jhund", said collaborating with Ranaut is a dream come true moment for him.

"The films I offered her earlier did not match up to her calibre as an actress. Thus, I waited for the right one to come my way. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana's acting prowess in mind. Now since I have a meaty subject that only she can do, I instantly got in touch with her."

"And this time she could not say no. This film and the character will be the most respectable and memorable. It will be loved by every Indian across the globe," he added.

Ranaut will be next seen in "Emergency", which the actor has also written and directed.

The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 24.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Mary Kom Sandeep Singh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp