Kangana, Sandeep Singh team up for feature

Actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut and producer Sandeep Singh will be collaborating for a film, which is yet to be titled.

Published: 29th June 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut and producer Sandeep Singh will be collaborating for a film, which is yet to be titled. While the actor did not reveal much about the film, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “Sandeep and I have been friends for over thirteen years and wanting to do a film for a long time.

Now since we have found the right subject and the role we are all set to roll soon, it is going to be the biggest film of my career and a fantastic role, further details will be announced soon.”

Mentioning that he has been wanting to work with Kangana, Sandeep said, “The films I offered her earlier did not match up to her calibre as an actress. Thus, I waited for the right one to come my way. It was a challenge to find a good script keeping Kangana’s acting prowess in mind. Now, I have a meaty subject that only she can do, so I instantly got in touch with her. And this time she could not say no.”
The film is expected to go on floors early next year.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently working on Emergency which is set to hit the theatres on November 24. On the other hand Sandeep has backed films like Jhund, PM Narendra Modi, Bhoomi.

