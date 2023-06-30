SonyLIV announces premiere dates for 'Hawa', 'College Romance 4' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Hawa", Bangladesh's official entry to Oscars 2023, and the fourth and final season of "College Romance" are set to arrive on SonyLIV next month, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, "Hawa" revolves around a group of seasoned boatmen who find an unheard-of catch in the deep sea, a beautiful yet mysterious young woman.

"Tension rises along with mistrust and misfortune when the mystery surrounding the woman gradually starts to reveal deadly consequences.

Hawa, Bangladesh's official entry to Oscars 2023, streaming on 7th July exclusively on SonyLIV," the streaming platform said in a note.

"Hawa" features Chanchal Chowdhury, Nazifa, Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan, Shohel Mondol, Rizvi Rizu, Mahmud Alam, and Bablu Bose.

The teenage drama series "College Romance" will arrive on SonyLIV for one last time on July 14. The series is directed by Ashutosh Pankaj.

According to the makers, the fourth chapter will see the ensemble cast -- Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap -- confront their anxieties and insecurities as they make their way into the real world.

Arora said it is an emotional moment for the team as they bring the final season to the viewers.

"The viewers will surely be reminded of their senior year of college with this season as everyone will take important decisions and prepare to step into the real world.

Our hearts are full and we can't wait for the audiences to embark with us on this journey one last time," the actor said in the statement.

MUMBAI: "Hawa", Bangladesh's official entry to Oscars 2023, and the fourth and final season of "College Romance" are set to arrive on SonyLIV next month, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, "Hawa" revolves around a group of seasoned boatmen who find an unheard-of catch in the deep sea, a beautiful yet mysterious young woman. "Tension rises along with mistrust and misfortune when the mystery surrounding the woman gradually starts to reveal deadly consequences.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hawa, Bangladesh's official entry to Oscars 2023, streaming on 7th July exclusively on SonyLIV," the streaming platform said in a note. "Hawa" features Chanchal Chowdhury, Nazifa, Tushi, Sariful Islam Razz, Sumon Anowar, Nasir Uddin Khan, Shohel Mondol, Rizvi Rizu, Mahmud Alam, and Bablu Bose. The teenage drama series "College Romance" will arrive on SonyLIV for one last time on July 14. The series is directed by Ashutosh Pankaj. According to the makers, the fourth chapter will see the ensemble cast -- Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap -- confront their anxieties and insecurities as they make their way into the real world. Arora said it is an emotional moment for the team as they bring the final season to the viewers. "The viewers will surely be reminded of their senior year of college with this season as everyone will take important decisions and prepare to step into the real world. Our hearts are full and we can't wait for the audiences to embark with us on this journey one last time," the actor said in the statement.