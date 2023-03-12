Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit dies at 90

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hindi film star Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dikshit died here on Sunday. She was 90.

The Bollywood actor shared the news in a statement issued to the media.

"Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones," the statement, signed by the actor and her husband Shriram Nene, read.

Snehalata Dikshit's last rites will be performed here at Worli's Vaikunth Dham at 3pm.

Madhuri, who is the youngest of the four siblings, had shared a heartwarming post on her mother's 90th birthday last year.

"Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's best friend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!" Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of her mother.

