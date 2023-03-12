Satish Kaushik death case: Woman alleges foul play, cops initiate inquiry

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major twist in the death case of Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik who passed away at his friend's farmhouse in Delhi on the intervening night of March 8-9, a woman has now come forward claiming to be the wife of the deceased actor's friend and accused her husband of murdering Kaushik over a monetary dispute.

The 66-year-old Kaushik, who acted, directed, wrote, and produced a range of films over four decades and also straddled the multiple worlds of theatre, cinema, OTT, and TV, was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of chest pain after which he was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, but he expired midway and was declared brought dead at the hospital in the wee hours of March 9.

According to the police, Kaushik along with his manager Santosh Rai came to Delhi on March 8 at 10:00 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu in southwest Delhi to celebrate the Holi festival.

Now, even as the case was proceeding normally, the wife of Vikas Malu has now come forward and levelled grave allegations against her husband in the matter.

In a letter written to the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, accessed by The New Indian Express, Saanvi Malu claimed that her husband had taken a loan of Rs 15 crore from Satish Kaushik which he was not repaying and subsequently killed him for the said amount.

"On August 23, 2022, Satish Kaushik visited our Dubai house and demanded a return of Rs 15 crores from Vikas Malu. I was present in the drawing room where both Satish Kaushik & Vikas Malu were making a commotion over it. Satish Kaushik was saying that he was in dire need of money and it had been three years since he has given 15 crores to Vikas Malu for investment and now neither there is any investment nor he is returning the principal money for the past two years and Vikas has cheated him," the letter read.

She further stated that when she asked her husband Vikas Malu about the matter he told her that he had lost Rs 15 crore during the covid pandemic. When she asked him how will he repay the money back, her husband told her that he will give Kaushik an overdose of some 'blue pills'.

"My husband has got a big collection of different types of drugs namely ganja, amphetamine, methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine, cocaine, ephedrine, heroin, hashish oil and hashish, blue pills, pink pills, ~DMA, GHB, Crack etc., which he uses in all his farmhouse parties in Delhi," the letter read.

Saanvi Malu, in her complaint, further said that her husband had a heated argument with Kaushik on August 24, 2022, over the same money during which her husband told Kaushik that he cannot legally threaten him as the payment was made in cash, hence there was no proof of it.

"Recently I read about the suspicious death of Satish Kaushik in the farmhouse of Vikas Malu. I fully suspect that Vikas Malu in connivance with his other accomplices conspired and murdered Satish Kaushik by using the drugs at his farmhouse so that he does not have to return Rs 15 crores to Satish Kaushik," the complaint letter read.

She also said that she is willing to be a witness in the case. "Vikas Malu is a well-connected person with higher police officials and politicians and they are protecting him from the clutches of justice and punishment. I am willing to be a witness in the above matter as Vikas Malu has disclosed his conspiracy to murder Satish Kaushik to me in the bedroom at Dubai on August 23, last year," she added.

The Delhi Police had initially, in its official note, informed that they did not find any foul play in the actor's death, however, after these allegations surfaced, they initiated an inquiry into the matter.

