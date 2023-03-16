Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt shares pics from her 30th birthday celebration

As Ali turned 30 on Wednesday, to mark the special occasion, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned heartfelt birthday messages on social media.

Published: 16th March 2023 06:06 PM

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt @ Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt, on Thursday, shared pictures with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and other family members from her 30th birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor shared pictures from the celebrations.

Photo | Alia Bhatt @ Instagram

In the first picture, Alia can be seen dressed in a pink printed sweater while making a wish before cutting the birthday cake.

All smiles as Alia cuddles Ranbir who looked handsome in a black sweatshirt and denim.

She also shared a picture of her sister Shaheen.

Cuteness alert! As the mother-daughter duo struck a pose for the camera. Alia can be seen making funny faces by sticking her tongue out while Soni Razdan tilted her head for a picture.

Group photo of Alia and Ranbir standing in the streets of London.

Photo | Alia Bhatt @ Instagram

In the last image, Alia is seen smiling brightly as she enjoys a plate-filled spaghetti.

As soon as the pictures were shared, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "You were at @mimimeifair for your birthday! It's the best!"

One of the users wrote, "Can't believe her 20s are over now."

As Ali who turned 30 on Wednesday, to mark the special occasion, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned heartfelt birthday messages on social media.

Photo | Alia Bhatt @ Instagram

Addressing Alia as her "bahurani", Neetu took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani (crown symbol). Only love n more love."She wrote this cute note along with Alia's classy image.

Sharing a sunkissed image of Alia on her Instagram Story, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Aaloo." he added a pink heart and evil eye emoji to the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

