Check out pictures from Alanna Panday and Ivor McCary's dreamy haldi ceremony

By ANI

MUMBAI: The wedding festivities of actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday and Ivor McCary are going on in full swing. The couple will get married on Thursday evening in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the 'Liger' actor shared a video from her dreamy haldi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a video on her stories which she captioned, "My whole heart," followed by a white heart emoticon.

In the video, Alanna and her to-be-husband Ivor could be seen smeared in Haldi and all the guests present at the ceremony shower them with flower petals.

Celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Maheep Kapoor, Kim Sharma, Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Palak Tiwari, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri marked their presence at the ceremony.

The soon-to-be-married couple could be seen beaming with joy and donning ivory-coloured ensembles in the viral pictures.

alanna panday had two back to back outdoor events for her wedding in this march mumbai heat. i just know her guests were melting pic.twitter.com/ree1QVYlUB — shay (@shayararar) March 16, 2023

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife Deanne Panday. By profession, she is a model and social media influencer. Alanna got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCary earlier in 2021 and the couple is now all set to tie the knot.

Check out pictures from their recent bridal brunch party:

