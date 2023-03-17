Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Mohit Raina, wife Aditi welcome baby girl 

Raina is best known for his performances across various mediums- TV, films and OTT.

Published: 17th March 2023 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mohit Raina

Actor Mohit Raina (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina on Friday announced that he and wife Aditi have become parents to a baby girl.

The 40-year-old actor shared the news in an Instagram post alongside a photograph of the hands of the newborn.

"And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl," Raina wrote.

Soon after he shared the news, fans and industry friends extended their best wishes to Raina.

Actor Dia Mirza, Shreya Dhanwantari, Amit Tandon and filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra, among others congratulated the couple.

Raina is best known for his performances across various mediums- TV, films and OTT.

Some of his most popular work includes 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev', 'Mahabharat', 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Kaafir' and 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.

He tied the knot with Aditi in an intimate ceremony in January 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohit Raina Aditi Baby girl
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp