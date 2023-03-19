Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan receives e-mail threat; Mumbai cops book gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, two others   

Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Published: 19th March 2023 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | AFP)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person after an e-mail threatening actor Salman Khan was received at his office in the city, an official said on Sunday.

The sender of the e-mail, written in Hindi, said: "Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk with Salman Khan face to face".

Apart from Bishnoi and Brar, the First Information Report, which was registered on Saturday, names one Rohit, the official said.

Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The complaint was lodged with Bandra Police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Khan and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office in Galaxy Apartment on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID "Rohit Garg", the official said quoting the FIR.

The e-mail, written in Hindi, stated Salman Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it.

Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, as per the FIR.

The email further said there is still time but "next time jhatka dekhne ko milega".

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

An interview with Bishnoi was broadcast recently by a private news channel.

Notably, in June 2022, an unidentified person had threatened Salman Khan via a handwritten note.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan e-mail threat FIR
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp