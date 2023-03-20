Bobby Deol on father Dharmendra's return to cinema with 'Rocky Aur Rani': I'm so excited

Home Entertainment Hindi

Dharmendra, who was last seen in the 2018 comedy "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby, plays a pivotal role in Karan Johar's upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani".

The cast of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

MUMBAI: Seeing his father Dharmendra's face light up even today when he goes to a film set is an unparalleled feeling, says actor Bobby Deol, who is looking forward to the veteran star's return to the big screen in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

The 87-year-old screen icon recently featured in a cameo as Sufi saint Salim Chishti in the ZEE5 series "Taj: Divided By Blood".

"I'm so excited. He's 87, but I just see the joy on his face every time he goes to work. Then suddenly someone comes to meet him and the next thing I know is that he's signed one more film! "At his age, work is not easy to come by, but he's still working with some good filmmakers, so I'm happy.

Everyday at work is a first day for him and his passion for this industry is on another level," Bobby Deol told PTI.

The actor along with Dharmendra, his elder brother Sunny Deol and his nephew Karan Deol are also set to share screen space in Anil Sharma's "Apne 2".

Bobby Deol, whose career saw a resurgence with multi-starrer hits such as "Race 3" and "Housefull 4" in the last decade, described Prakash Jha's web series "Aashram" as a turnaround.

In the MX Player show, the actor plays Baba Nirala, who cons people.

"'Aashram' was a turning point and people saw I'm capable of doing different kinds of roles. After that, 'Love Hostel' happened. I'm thankful to God and my fans for making me work hard," he added.

The 54-year-old actor also talked about his son Aryaman's plans to join the movies.

While the family is excited to see another Deol carry the legacy forward, they have no plans of launching him, he said.

"He wants to be an actor. I don't think we'll launch him because I don't think we're good producers. We're too gentle to be producers," he added.

