Documentary on India's Covid-19 vaccine journey to air on History TV18 

Manoj Bajpayee will be the narrative voice of an upcoming documentary, The Vial, which will tell the story of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in India. In the documentary, which will premiere on HistoryTV18 on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak about the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the documentary, Bajpayee said, “India’s Covid-19 vaccine story is a remarkable accomplishment for the country, and as Indians, we all should be aware and proud of it. This film is a tribute to our healthcare professionals and frontline workers who produced the vaccines in unprecedented timelines and executed the vaccination drive, despite several challenges.”

The Vial focuses on the development of the vaccine for India. It also showcases certain case studies that highlight how the government and health workers made vaccines accessible to people despite many challenges.

The 60-minute documentary also features Adar Poonawalla (CEO, Serum Institute of India); Bill Gates (co-founder of Microsoft and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation); Dr Sumit Agarwal (Scientist, ICMR); Dr Shamika Ravi (public policy expert); Dr Devi Shetty (Founder of Narayana Hrudayalaya); and Dr Krishna Ella (Chairman, Bharat Biotech), among others.





