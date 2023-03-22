Home Entertainment Hindi

Vijay-starrer 'Leo' team safe as tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir

Strong tremors were felt in India after a quake jolted Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

Published: 22nd March 2023 01:44 PM

Actor Vijay in 'Leo'

MUMBAI: The cast and crew of the upcoming Tamil action-thriller film 'Leo', starring Vijay, has shared that they are safe after they felt tremors in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'Leo' team took to their Twitter page to share that they are safe.

Seven Screen Studios, makers of the film shared that they are safe by sharing a Vadivelu GIF from the film 'Chandramukhi'.

"We are safe nanba! - Team #LEO," they tweeted.

This would be the second collaboration between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the hit 'Master'.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham and Priya Anand among others.

