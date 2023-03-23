Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's 'Gumraah' trailer out

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The trailer of Aditya Roy Kapur-led crime-thriller Gumraah was unveiled today. The film features Aditya in a double role. It also stars Ronit Roy and Mrunal Thakur.

Gumraah is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film starred Arun Vijay, Vidya Pradeep, Tanya Hope, and Smruthi Venkat. The Hindi version is helmed by Vardhan Ketkar, who has worked on Dabangg (2010) and Kapoor and Sons (2016).

The trailer shows that a screwdriver-wielding serial killer is on the loose. Police get CCTV footage, and the murderer is revealed to be Aditya Roy Kapur. The twist comes when it is found that Aditya has a lookalike. Ronit Roy and Mrunal Thakur play the investigating cops in the film.

Gumraah is slated to release on April 7 this year. Aditya was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager, while Mrunal had a cameo in Akshay Kumar’s latest, Selfiee.

