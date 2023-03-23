Ananya Panday to star in Prime Video series 'Call Me Bae' 

Home Entertainment Hindi

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Ananya Panday will star in "Call Me Bae", an upcoming original series from streaming service Prime Video.

The series, which has started production, was announced by actor Varun Dhawan in a hilarious video posted on social media.

"Pakki khabar hai guys, @ananyapanday is the new fashionista in the primeverse! watch this first glimpse and stay tuned. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!" Dhawan posted on Instagram.

The short clip opens with Dhawan announcing that Panday will headline the new show from the streamer.

"Hi guys, it's me Prime Bae! And today I'm going to reveal Prime Video's new show, 'Call Me Bae'," the 35-year-old actor says in the video. Panday, 24, interrupts him and says, "Call ME Bae! That's my show, where I play a total fashion expert, just like moi."

Dhawan then pokes fun at her as she makes a choice between two different shades of blue fabrics. In response, Panday channels Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep's "The Devil Wears Prada" character Miranda Priestly and schools Dhawan on the nuances of fashion and couture.

"Call Me Bae" is created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, a press release stated.

In the show, Panday essays the role of Bae, a billionaire fashionista, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal.

She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

Collin D'Cunha is directing the show, which hails from filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. It is executive produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

