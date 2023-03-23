Indian Matchmaking S3 on April 21

By Express News Service

The third season of Indian Matchmaking, featuring the famous Sima Taparia is all set to begin streaming on Netflix on April 21. The announcement was made by the streamer on Tuesday.

Indian Matchmaking revolves around Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels around the world to help people, mostly NRIs and the privileged, find their soulmates. The show became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite attracting controversy over endorsing regressive traditions.

Sima’s matchmaking skills will extend from New York to New Delhi, and Miami to London. The upcoming season will have eight episodes. The first season of Indian Matchmaking was out in July 2020. The show is executive produced by Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra and J.C. Begley.

