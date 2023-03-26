Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide in Varanasi

By Express News Service

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey died by suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday.



Her dead body was found in a hotel room in the Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for the shooting of a film. Police have informed her family of the incident.



Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos. Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account.



Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she took to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, 'Happy Valentine's Day.'



Further details are awaited, and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

Dubey starred in several regional films including Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.

Bhojpuri film personalities such as Rani Chatterjee, Vinay Anand and Aamrapali Dubey took to social media to pay condolences.

"Can't believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey," Chatterjee wrote on Instagram.

Anand said he is pained by Dubey's demise and he would like the authorities to investigate the case.

"Just found out that Bhojpuri artist Akansha Dubey died by suicide, so sorry to hear about that. We never worked together as far as I can remember. I'd like to know the reason behind this. May she rest in peace. Hari om," Anand said in an Instagram post in Hindi.

Posting a photo with the 25-year-old actress on her Instagram, Aamrapali Dubey wrote, "I wanted to use our pictures together only to highlight your achievements!"

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

(With inputs from PTI)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey died by suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. Her dead body was found in a hotel room in the Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for the shooting of a film. Police have informed her family of the incident. Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos. Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account. Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she took to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, 'Happy Valentine's Day.' Further details are awaited, and police officials refused to comment on the incident. Dubey starred in several regional films including Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'. Bhojpuri film personalities such as Rani Chatterjee, Vinay Anand and Aamrapali Dubey took to social media to pay condolences.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Can't believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey," Chatterjee wrote on Instagram. Anand said he is pained by Dubey's demise and he would like the authorities to investigate the case. "Just found out that Bhojpuri artist Akansha Dubey died by suicide, so sorry to hear about that. We never worked together as far as I can remember. I'd like to know the reason behind this. May she rest in peace. Hari om," Anand said in an Instagram post in Hindi. Posting a photo with the 25-year-old actress on her Instagram, Aamrapali Dubey wrote, "I wanted to use our pictures together only to highlight your achievements!" (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express) (With inputs from PTI) (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)