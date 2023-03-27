Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey death: FIR against boyfriend-singer, brother for abetment to suicide

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In connection with Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case, her mother Madhu Dubey submitted a police complaint leading to the registration of an FIR against Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh under section 306 (abetment of suicide) with Sarnath police station on Monday.

The 25-yer-old actress was found hanging from the ceiling in a hotel room in Sarnath area of Varanasi on Sunday.

Holding Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh of Azamgarh responsible for Akanksha’s death, Madhu accused thema of not paying a single penny to her daughter who had been working with Samar for last three years. “Dues on Samar had gone above Rs three crore. Whenever Akanksha sought her money, Samar used to torture her threatening to kill her. Samar also used to harass her whenever she tried to work with other artistes,” said Madhu Dubey in her complaint.

According to Varanasi Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Sing, on the basis of the complaint of Madhu Dubey, a named FIR against Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh was lodged. Body was sent for post-mortem examination, he said adding, a panel of doctors was formed to conduct autopsy.

“Prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide as the room of actress was locked from inside when police opened it in hotel on Sunday morning. However, on the basis of all evidence collected scientifically from the spot and post-mortem report, it would be analysed to ascertain possibility of external involvement”,

said ACP.

Earlier, on reaching Varanasi from Mumbai, Akansha’s mother directly reached Sarnath police station. Though in her complaint she alleged that Akanksha committed suicide because of being continuously tortured by Samar and Sanjay.

However, she claimed it to be a murder while talking to media persons. “Samar had promised her to pay Rs 70,000 for each album. Akanksha featured in so many albums for him. The dues on Samar had gone to Rs three crore which he had to pay to Akanksha. He even used to force Akanksha not to work with any other artist”, said Madhu.

She claimed that her daughter was threatened by Sanjay on March 21 that she would be abducted and killed. She added that Akanksha was busy in shooting in Basti when she received Sanjay’s threat over phone. On March 22, she reached Varanasi for shooting of her new film and on March 24, she was killed, claimed the mother. She added that Akanksha never reported the issue to police fearing dent to her popularity.

Madhu Dubey claimed that she spoke to her daughter last on Saturday morning. “She did not pick my call same night at around 12. I thought that she would be sleeping but, on Sunday morning, I got news of her death.” The starlet was on Instagram with 1.7 million followers and she was live at 2.25 am on Sunday where she can be seen sobbing.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7)

