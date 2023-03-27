Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit in Bombay HC, seeks Rs 100 cr damages from ex-wife and brother 

The actor, embroiled in a matrimonial dispute with his former wife, requested the HC to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him.

Published: 27th March 2023 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 100 crore damages from his former wife Aaliya alias Zainab Siddiqui and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui accusing them of making defamatory and false statements against him.

The suit is likely to be heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla.

The actor, embroiled in a matrimonial dispute with his former wife, requested the HC to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him.

He also sought a written apology from his former wife and brother.

ALSO READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife claims actor's manager behaved inappropriately with their daughter

As per the suit, Nawazuddin had appointed Shamasuddin as his manager in 2008 and "blindly" assigned all financial work to him.

However, Shamasuddin started cheating and defrauding Nawazuddin and purchased properties using the actor's money, the suit alleged.

It added that when the actor learnt about the fraud and raised queries, Shamasuddin instigated Aaliya to file a false case against Nawazuddin.

The actor claimed Aaliya and Shamsuddin have misappropriated Rs 21 crore from him.

When Nawazuddin demanded that properties be returned to him, Shamasuddin and Aaliya joined hands and started blackmailing the actor by uploading "cheap videos and comments on social media", the suit said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bombay HC Rs 100 crore defamation suit
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp